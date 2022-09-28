Delhi

MCD yet to buy insecticides despite increase in dengue cases: AAP

An MCD worker doing fumigation.

An MCD worker doing fumigation. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not yet bought insecticides despite dengue cases rising in the city.

In response, the MCD said that it has sufficient stock of insecticides and medicines to address the growing number of dengue cases in the city. 

Elaborating on its stock, the civic body stated that it has over 11,000 kg of Diflubenzuron, 8100 kg Temephos Granules, and 980 manually operated fogging machines, among others, as part of its “anti-mosquito” breeding measures. 

“MCD would like to emphasise that there is no need to panic and with diligence and cooperation of citizens, the situation will be in complete control,” the civic body’s statement read.


