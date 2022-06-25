MCD to rejuvenate 20 ponds across the city

The rejuvenation project will be funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said it will rejuvenate 20 ponds in the Capital, as part of its first phase under the Mission Amrit Sarovar project.

The civic body, under the project, aims to rejuvenate water bodies located in the city’s Dwarka, Narela and Ghazipur areas, among others, by March 31, 2023. It will also develop footpaths around the periphery along with the installation of gazebos, sheds and benches for recreational purposes.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022, Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

According to the MCD, funds for the rejuvenation project will be provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“Sewage treatment plants (STP) will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby STPs will be channelised to them. Besides this, rainwater will also be channelised to these ponds, which will help in recharging groundwater,” the civic body’s statement read.