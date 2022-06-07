MCD releases one month’s salary to sanitation workers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced that it has released ₹223.27 crore for the payment of one month’s salary to its sanitation workers, while adding the amount was generated from the civic body’s revenue.

While civic officials said that the salaries of sanitation workers have remained up to date, the delay in payment of salaries to its remaining staff continues as officials said that they are yet to receive their salaries for the month of May. “Their salaries have to be paid before the 7th day of every month because there is Delhi High Court order which helped ensure this.” said the official.

“It is likely that some of the amount released for sanitation workers includes the recent fund received from the Delhi government. However, the delay in payment of salaries remains regardless of this development,” said a senior civic official.

Currently, the employees under the erstwhile North and East Corporations have remained unpaid for two and five months respectively. Prior to the merger of the three erstwhile corporations, only the salaries of employees under South corporation were up to date.

Previously, when the MCD released salaries for one month in late May, the senior official said that the amount was paid through a portion of the pending fund (₹432.84 crore) received from the government.

Apart from this, unions representing workers and employees under the civic body also stated that the continued delay in payment of salaries will lead to large-scale strikes, which was a recurring phenomenon prior to the merger.

Meanwhile, the MCD kicked off its initiative of daily public hearings to redress grievances of the public with the civic body stating that garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and education were among the subjects on which complaints were raised.

According to the civic body, a total of 43 complaints were received in total while six were resolved on the spot.