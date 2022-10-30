MCD files complaint against those misleading about more landfill sites

L-G asks civic body to take legal action against ‘elements who mislead Delhi’; no complaint filed against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal or any party leaders over their claims; AAP refuses to offer comment

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

L-G asks civic body to take legal action against ‘elements who mislead Delhi’; no complaint filed against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal or any party leaders over their claims; AAP refuses to offer comment

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ﬁled a police complaint against those misleading people about the civic body planning new landfills. This comes two days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the civic body is planning to develop 16 new landfill sites in the city.

The complaint was lodged at the Ashok Vihar police station on Friday over an audio recording that was circulated, said MCD’s director for press and information Amit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, L-G V.K. Saxena tweeted that he has instructed the MCD to take strict legal action against “elements on who mislead Delhi”.

The L-G added that the MCD has not filed a complaint against Mr. Kejriwal or any AAP leaders over their claims of the civic body setting up new landfill sites.

Previous complaint

“The audio recording also contained false information that the MCD is setting up new landfill sites and was circulated on WhatsApp. Earlier this week, we [MCD] filed another complaint at the RK Puram police station against an individual named Prem Tokas. This was in connection to a public announcement in the area in which it was said that the MCD plans to create a landfill in the area’s at Bhawar Singh Camp along with calls for protest,” said Mr. Kumar.

‘AAP claims baseless’

On Friday, responding to the allegations levelled by Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Kumar said that “rumours” of the civic body planning to create “16 new landfill sites” were “misleading and completely baseless”.

According to a senior police officer at the RK Puram police station, a complaint was received by the MCD alleging that speakers were used on autorickshaws to spread false information about the civic body.

When contacted, an AAP spokesperson did not offer a comment.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal had visited the Ghazipur landfill and accused the MCD of creating 16 new landfill sites, while adding that the upcoming civic polls will be fought over the issues of garbage and cleanliness.