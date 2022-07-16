MCD extends property tax payment deadline
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date of filing property tax payments for the financial year 2022-23 to July 31, along with the applicable rebate on lump sum tax payments, according to an order dated July 15.
Previously, the MCD had extended the last date of submitting property tax payments from June 30 to July 15, with a 15% rebate on making lump sum payments.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.