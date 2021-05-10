Many without phones, Net access unable to book vaccination slots

Some say they were unaware of registration process as they thought walk-ins are permitted

With the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group requiring prior appointments, several recipients who do not own smartphones or have access to the Internet are struggling to book slots.

While many are unaware of the registration and booking process after slots open up on the portal, several others like guards and house help have turned to their employers for help.

Santosh, a 44-year-old guard at an apartment in Greater Kailash, said: “I do not own a smartphone. I have been on duty throughout the pandemic and want to get vaccinated soon. But how am I supposed to register online as I am not sure of the process? So, I have asked one of the residents in my building to register me as a beneficiary. My family does not stay in Delhi. I have no other option but to ask for help to get myself vaccinated.”

Since the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age bracket started, several people have complained of the problems in finding a slot and booking. For those who are unaware of the process, the level of difficulty is even higher.

Kaushalya Devi, who works as a domestic help in south Delhi, said: “Even though I do own a smartphone, I do not how to register myself as I am not familiar with the technology. I only know the basic functions of the phone. Here, even if I enter my Aadhaar number and get registered, I cannot understand and track the available slots. I do not know how I will book slots for myself and my husband.”

Another house help, Anjana, said her smartphone stopped working a few weeks back. “I have not been able to get it fixed because of the lockdown. Thankfully, my employer has offered to find slots for me and my husband. I have given my details to them for the registration process.”

Also, there are some like 48-year-old Sunita, a sanitation worker, who are unaware of the fact that registrations are required to get vaccinated as unline the phase where walk-ins were permitted.

“I got myself vaccinated at the local dispensary and I did not need an appointment. I have to get my 19-year-old daughter vaccinated but some people told us that authorities will come home to administer the vaccine. We did not know of the registration process. I was under the impression that I will take her along with me when I go for my second vaccination dose,” said Ms. Sunita.