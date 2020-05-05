Many ration shops closed, say food rights activists

In a report published on Tuesday, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan (DRAA) said that 21 of the 61 ration shops monitored by it between May 1 and May 4, were found to be closed.

Additionally, five out of 20 schools visited by the DRAA to monitor the distribution of ration, were also found to be shut, according to the report.

“In eight schools we found that even those without e-coupons had turned up to avail ration. There was no facilitation or help desk in any of the schools to assist such persons in applying for an e-coupon and they were turned away without ration. In one school in Malviya Nagar, we found the school guard had taken up the task of helping people apply for e-coupons,” the report said.

The DRAA also said that notices displaying the entitlement on e-coupons could not be located in most of the schools.

Further the report said that 26 of the 40 shops which were open were found to be distributing grain to ration cardholders.

“The other shops claimed that they were awaiting the arrival of the additional kits [consisting of oil, salt, sugar, soap, masala] to start distribution of ration,” the DRAA said.

The report also added that in 30 of the 61 shops, no civil defence volunteer, any representative of the MLA or police personnel were present despite orders of the Delhi government.