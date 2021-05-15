24 arrests in Delhi over posters criticising Modi’s vaccine policy

Posters across the capital questioned the Prime Minister on the vaccination policy

At least 25 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in connection with posters that surfaced across the capital questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination policy in a sarcastic tone. Police said that at least 24 persons had been arrested in connection with the cases.

Earlier this week, posters were found pasted on walls and boards with the message: “Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya?” (Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?), after which all the districts where the posters were found registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Delhi Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Some of the FIRs have sections under the Press and Registration of Books Act, Section 269 of the IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 34 of the IPC(common intention).

Information sought from each district stated that four FIRs had been registered in the North West district; three each in North East, East, West and Outer districts; two each in South, Rohini and Central districts; and one each in North, South West, Dwarka, Shahdara, East and South East districts, respectively.

Senior officers said that four persons each had been arrested from Central and East districts, two persons each were arrested from North East, West, North West and South West districts, and one person each was arrested from the North and Dwarka districts, respectively. No arrests were made from South, Rohini, Outer, Shahdara and South East districts.

No posters apparently surfaced in two districts — New Delhi and Outer North — and no FIRs were registered here.

Sources said that most of those held were released on bail. They were interrogated on whether they were hired to paste the posters or if it was a voluntary decision. Technical investigation is also underway, they said, adding that posters and banners had been recovered from the possession of some of the accused.

Acting on judicial orders, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is also examining people to look into “illegal distribution of Covid medicines, etc”. Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. was also questioned in connection with the matter.