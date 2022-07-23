Man’s dead body found inside fridge in Seelampur

The body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed inside a refrigerator at his house in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur on Friday, the Delhi police said.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said around 7.15 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received at the Seelampur police station regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, the police found the dead body of a man stuffed inside the fridge.

The deceased, identified as Zakir, had an injury on his head, Mr. Sain said, adding that that crime and forensic teams were called for inspection.

“Primary inquiry revealed that the deceased was living alone in the said house while his wife and children are living separately at a distance,” the DCP said. He added that a clue about the suspect has been found and the case is being investigated further.