Mandatory insurance cover, wearing helmets on two-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: HC

September 15, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules are already applicable to electric vehicles, specifically pertaining to mandatory insurance cover, wearing helmets on two-wheelers, and penal provisions for non-compliance of the provisions.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observations while dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea seeking directions to the authorities to make insurance cover compulsory for electric two-wheelers in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The PIL, filed by Mr. Rajat Kapoor, an advocate, also sought direction to the authorities for mandatory wearing of helmets on all types of electric motorcycles and scooters.

The High Court remarked that the PIL was filed solely on the basis of two news reports and the issues raised by the petitioner largely remain unsubstantiated and that such “frivolous PILs”, instead of enabling access to justice, actually hinder it by “wasting precious judicial time”.

“Had there been some due diligence exercised and research done on the part of the petitioner, it would have been apparent that the issues raised by the petitioner in the PIL have already been addressed through relevant statutes, rules and notifications,” the court said.

While parting with the case, the High Court said the Delhi government shall continue ensuring that the subsidy offered by the government for electric vehicles registered in the national capital is being disbursed in a timely manner.