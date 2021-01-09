Man, wife arrested for mortgaging father’s property

A husband-wife duo were arrested for allegedly mortgaging the property of his father, the police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Anuj Jaipuria (40) and his 36-year-old wife Sunita (name changed), they said.
According to the police, one Rajender Jaipuria had purchased property number B-158, Noida Sector-31 in 2011. He allowed his younger son Anuj Jaipuria to stay with him on the first floor of the house, along with his wife and two children.
In 2018, officials of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited visited the complainant’s house claiming that a home loan of ₹2.47 crore was availed by mortgaging the said property, a senior police officer said.
Apart from the complainant, his wife Jayshree Jaipuria, son and daughter-in-law were shown as co-applicants in the loan, the officer said.
The complainant came to know that his son had fraudulently used his previous address – 6947/3, Kolhapur Road, Kamla Nagar, Delhi – in the alleged loan documents, which he had disposed of in 2011, the police said.
During investiagtion, it was found that signatures in the name of four persons were there on every loan document, while the complainant claimed that he and his wife Ms. Jayshree never signed any loan document and their signatures had been forged by his son and daughter-in-law, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath