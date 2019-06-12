Man swindles ₹58 lakh on pretext of providing MBBS admission, held

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing their wards admission in medical colleges, the police said on Tuesday.

Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Anubhav Marwah, a resident of Malkaganj, who is a tourism graduate.

According to the police, they received a complaint on May 27 claiming that the accused had cheated the complainant of ₹58 lakh. The complainant said that he received a call from a number and was told that the caller would be able to help his ward get admission for an MBBS course.

Demanded ₹70 lakh

“The accused introduced themselves as brothers -- Simranjeet Singh Gill and Karandeep Singh. Simranjeet showed his ID card and said he is the son of Hardeep Singh Gill, who is a member of the National Testing Agency,” the officer said adding that the accused asked them to pay ₹70 lakh in four instalments.

As the complainant wanted admission for his ward, he along with his friends paid ₹58 lakh to the accused. But after receiving the money, they switched off their mobile phones. It was at this point that the complainant realised that he was cheated.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused used fake identities.

“CCTV footage of various places was scanned and technical surveillance was mounted on the mobile phone numbers which led the police to the accused. He was arrested from Malkaganj on June 8,” Mr. Parvinder said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he, along with his accomplice, cheated people using fake identity cards. They got fake Aadhaar cards made after which they opened bank accounts. “He analysed the demand for job and medical admission and concluded that he could lure people by offering them to get MBBS admission for their wards. Subsequently, he obtained the data of MBBS aspirants from internet,” Mr. Parvinder said.

The accused then allegedly opened a firm by the name “Anchor Logistics and Marketing” in Shahpur Jat and also rented a place in Navjiwan Vihar to convince people, the police said, adding that ₹2 lakh, ATM cards, mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from him. The police said that they are on the lookout for his accomplice.