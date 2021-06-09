Man strangulates ‘pregnant’ wife

Accused suspected her of having an illicit relationship

A 20-year-old ‘pregnant’ woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband in Outer Delhi’s Narela after he suspected her of having an illicit relationship, the police said on Wednesday.

After killing his wife, the accused Dilshad lied next to her body. He was later arrested by the police.

The police said the couple were married for around nine months and lived in a rented house at Narela.

The woman was two-month pregnant as alleged by locals and family members but the police are verifying claims and awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the facts.

The couple often fought as Dilshad suspected her of having an illicit relationship with someone else, the police said.

The incident took place on early Tuesday morning. The couple engaged in a fight during which he allegedly strangled her to death.

One of the relatives who visited them on Tuesday morning got to know about the murder and soon informed the police.

The accused was working at a gas stove manufacturing factory in Narela, they said.