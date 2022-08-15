Delhi

Man strangulated by manja

A 26-year-old man died after being strangulated by Chinese manja while he was returning home on his scooty in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park on Sunday.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said they received a PCR call at 2:51 p.m. regarding the slitting of throat of Abhishek Chauhan at the Nathu Colony flyover by a Chinese manja.

Soon, Chauhan, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, was rushed to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police said that the deceased ran a tent house business. The DCP said that legal action is being initiated and the body has been handed over to the family of the deceased.


