HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man stabbed to death in Ashok Vihar

May 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The officer said a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered. 

The officer said a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over a minor altercation at a park in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Sunday, the police said. One of the three accused has been arrested, said a senior officer.

The police received information about a person being brought dead at a hospital around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ashish, a resident of Model Town and a contract employee at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim’s brother, Vishal, 24, told the police that he was walking with his brother through a park when three men accosted them. During the altercation, one of the three stabbed Ashish, following which all the accused fled from the scene, Mr. Vishal told the police.

The officer said a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered. One accused, Amit, 22, a resident of a slum in Azadpur, has been arrested while efforts are on to nab the others, the officer added.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.