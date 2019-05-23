Man stabbed for resisting robbery bid

A man was stabbed by an autorickshaw driver and two of his accomplices in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, the police said on Wednesday. Three persons, including the auto driver have been arrested.

Victim identified as Abrar Alam, a resident of Noida’s Chhalera village, was stabbed after he resisted an attempt by the three accused to rob him. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police said.

Mr. Alam had boarded an autorickshaw around 1 a.m. from Shaheen Bagh. Two more passengers were already there in the vehicle. When the autorickshaw reached Kalindi Kunj red light, the driver took a turn towards Kalindi Kunj Ghat and stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot.

One of the accused, Vikram Singh (33), started thrashing Mr. Alam while another accused, Trilok Chand (27), took out a knife and held it near the victim’s stomach.

They asked him to hand over his wallet and mobile phone. When Mr. Alam refused, Chand stabbed him with the knife, a senior police officer said. The victim pleaded with the autorickshaw driver for help. However, the driver, identified as Avlam (34), told Mr. Alam that he would be killed if he refused to handover his valuables to them. The accused then robbed the victim of his money and mobile phone, he added.

Meanwhile, on hearing a siren, the victim raised an alarm after which a patrolling team passing from the area arrived. The accused were held after a brief chase. A case has been registered.