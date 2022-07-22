Man shoots woman after failing to woo her, arrested

The victim received two gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment

The victim received two gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for shooting at a woman in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar after the latter rejected his advances.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening. The victim received two gunshot injuries and was admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, where she is still undergoing treatment, the police said.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the accused, Deepak Bhati, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, was in love with the 21-year-old victim. The accused was already married to another woman and had a two-year-old daughter.

A senior police officer said the victim was distancing herself from Bhati as she was aware of his marriage. Unable to bear the rejection, Bhati shot the victim out of anger, after which he fled the spot. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

Fearing arrest, Bhati, who works at a paper factory, kept changing his location frequently in Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, Bholanath Nagar and Dilshad Garden. The police finally nabbed him from east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, Ms. Rangnani said.

Efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime, the police added.