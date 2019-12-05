Man shoots himself by mistake, dies

A 36-year-old man died after he shot himself accidentally while fiddling with his friend’s service pistol in north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Bed Prakash Surya said that the deceased has been identified as Kapil who used to work in a restaurant in Dayalpur.

The police said that they received a call from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and were informed that a man had been admitted with a bullet injury around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday and that he was declared brought dead. When a police team reached the hospital, the man was identified. The deceased’s brother told the police that Kapil had accidentally shot himself.

“We were informed that Kapil’s friend Kishan who works as a private security guard had been living with him for the past few days. On the day of the incident, Kishan was getting ready for work when Kapil took out Kishan’s service pistol. Kapil accidentally shot himself while he was fiddling with the gun,” Mr. Surya said. Kapil was rushed to the hospital by his brother where he was declared dead.

The police said that a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is under way.