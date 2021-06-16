Man kills wife, tries to give it theft angle

A 25-year-old jobless man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death as she objected to his extramarital affair. The couple also had differences over taking care of their infant child, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused tried to make it look like a theft attempt gone wrong. DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Vikas.

The police said that on Tuesday, they received a call about a murder-cum-theft at a house in Ranhola. When they reached the spot, the victim’s body with stab injuries was found lying on the bed. When asked, the husband stated that a thief had entered the house and escaped through the upper floors of his house.

However, during investigation, it was revealed that the wife and Vikas were sleeping in that same room with their newborn baby. “Vikas’s version was not found convincing. The spot was carefully examined which revealed that there was no disturbance to the main gate or other doors of the house from outside,” Mr. Singh said.

Vikas was then subject to sustained interrogation and was also asked about the minor injuries on his body for which he could not give any satisfactory explanation. The police said Vikas subsequently told them that he had murdered his wife as she used to frequently object to his extramarital affair with his sister-in-law. Also he had differences with his wife over taking care of their child, the officer said.

“On Tuesday, Vikas had an argument with his wife during the day and to teach her a lesson, he bought a cutter knife blade and stabbed her during the night. Thereafter, in order to save himself, he cooked up a false story and made a PCR call through a known person that some thief entered his house and murdered his wife,” the DCP said.

The police said that Vikas used to work as a cab driver but was currently jobless.