Man kills brother

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his older brother with dumbells in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji following a quarrel. The accused has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sahu and the victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sahu, 35. They lived together and worked at the same place.

The police received a call about the incident around 1 a.m. on Friday. A police team found Vijay’s body in a pool of blood and Ajay sitting nearby with the dumbells next to him. “Vijay’s body was shifted to a mortuary for post mortem and a murder case was registered,” Mr. Meena said.

“They had frequent brawls over family issues,” the officer said, adding: “This time Vijay retaliated and Ajay hit him in the head with the dumbells.”