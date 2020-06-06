Delhi

Man killed in Shahdara after brawl

CCTV footage shows his fight with a labourer turned violent

A man was murdered in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar following a quarrel on Thursday evening, the police said on Friday. They have registered a case and begun a probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said that the police control room received a call around 7 p.m. regarding a quarrel. When a police team reached the spot, a man who appeared to be around 35-year-old was found injured. His identity is yet to be confirmed, the police said.

The police said that the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had taken the ground floor of a building on rent on Thursday where a stitching factory was to be run. “The man had come with a labourer and the CCTV footage shows that they were entering the building in a friendly manner. However, an argument took place between them which turned violent,” the officer said.

The police later found the man lying unconscious with a sharp injury on his neck.

The police said that they are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased. A murder case has been registered and an investigation has been started, they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:35:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-killed-in-shahdara-after-brawl/article31762601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY