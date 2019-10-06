Man held for sending threat emails to Kejriwal

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending threat emails containing offensive language to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the police said on Saturday.
Laptop seized
The accused is a resident of Rajasthan’s Ajmer. “He has been arrested for sending two offensive and threatening emails on the CM’s official email address,” the police said in a statement, adding that the person’s laptop has been seized.
The accused holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Information Technology) degree but is unemployed currently and undergoing treatment for mental health, said the police. Sources said that investigation revealed that he had sent similar emails to other noted people as well. He obtained the email address of the CM from a search engine.
The police received the complaint on September 20 and the matter was forwarded to the Cyber Crime Unit.
