Delhi

Man held for kidnapping 2-year-old

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday, the police said on Saturday. The arrested accused has been identified as Munna Dewan, a resident of Bihar’s west Champaran,

The victim has been rescued. The accused told the police that he was drunk at the time of incident.

