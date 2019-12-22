Man held for kidnapping 2-year-old boy in Dwarka

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old boy from Dwarka, the police said on Saturday.

The accused committed the crime because the minor’s mother had refused to be in a relationship with him, they said, adding that the boy has been rescued. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said Shiv Poojan alias Pandit was held from his hometown in Rajasthan.

Threatened to kill minor

On December 18, a PCR call was received regarding the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy from Baba Haridas Nagar, the police said.

On reaching the spot, the minor’s mother told the officers that her son was kidnapped by Poojan, who has been her neighbour for the past 10 months.

She also said he had threatened to kill the boy if she did not accept his “friendship”. A case was then registered.

During investigation, the accused’s mobile number was put on technical surveillance and it was traced to Ghaziabad after which it was found to be switched off. A team was then sent to Ghaziabad but the accused could not be found.

Mobile phone traced

On December 19, the accused called the complainant and told her to come to a place, details of which he said he will give her later. “He told her that he will kill the boy if she approached the police,” Mr. Alphonse said.

The accused had at times switched on his phone when it was traced to Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and then at Shyam Nagar in Jaipur. After this, the device was found switched off again. Mr. Alphonse said a team had inspected the area and traced the accused to a residence which was then raided. “When the team went to a room on the first floor of the house, they saw the boy in the accused’s arms. He then tried to throw the minor but was overpowered by the team” Mr. Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Poojan allegedly told the police that he is married and has two children. He said he had come to Delhi about a year ago and was residing in the complainant’s neighbourhood.

The woman used to live with her son and was separated from her husband. The accused said she had rejected his advances after which he decided to kidnap the boy to put pressure on the woman, the police added.