Delhi

Man held for impersonating in exam

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating the original candidate in a written exam held last year for recruitment to Delhi courts, police said on Sunday.

The exam was held for the group C category recruitment on February 28 in two shifts across multiple centres in Delhi.

Sumit, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was arrested on Saturday and is the 18th accused arrested in the 2021 examination case so far, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said that eleven students were found using “unfair means” at an exam centre in Rohini. The gang had taken money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh from the candidates.

The main accused Manjeet and Sandeep Kohli are absconding and efforts to nab them are on, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 3:38:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-held-for-impersonating-in-exam/article38279967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY