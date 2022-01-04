Man held for cheating over 100 air passengers

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly duping over 100 passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The accused, Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, used to claim that he was a university student and had missed his flight to Visakhapatnam. He would then ask for money from them promising that he would return it upon reaching his destination.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a man who said that he was approached by the accused upon his arrival at the Delhi airport from Baroda.

DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi said he showed the complainant a flight ticket to Visakhapatnam which cost ₹15,000 and said he had only ₹6,500 with him. The victim paid him the remaining money but never got it back.

Officials said the accused dropped out from an engineering college in Telangana. He has five more FIRs lodged against him, the DCP said.