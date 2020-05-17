Delhi

Man found dead in Narela

A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself in Narela on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The man from Kotla Mubarakpur went to Narela to meet a woman he loved, who is married but her husband is an undertrial prisoner, the police said. He killed himself after she refused to go with him. He was undergoing treatment.

The police said they received a call at 11 a.m. regarding a quarrel after which they reached the spot and found that the man had been taken to a hospital. The man was carrying a gun. A case has been lodged and an investigation is under way, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

