Delhi

Man found dead in Mangolpuri

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Monday morning, the police said.

They received an information regarding a body with injury marks at 9.35 a.m. at Mangolpuri police station. “The police reached the spot and the deceased was identified as Chandarbhan. He used to work as a cardboard box painter in Rampura Industrial area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem. A case has been filed and a probe is under way, the DCP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 12:55:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-found-dead-in-mangolpuri/article34248424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY