Man finds dead lizard in bowl of sambar

A man who went to South Indian restaurant Saravana Bhavan in Connaught Place for dinner on Sunday evening allegedly found a dead lizard in the sambar that was served to him.
Complainant Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Fatehpuri, visited the restaurant in P Block with his friends.
Mr. Agarwal recorded the incident on his phone and raised the issue with restaurant staff.
Manager response
In a video uploaded on social media, he said the manager had reached out to them with the response that it would not happen in the future.
In a separate video, Mr. Agarwal showed the dead lizard in the sambar as well as the reaction of the restaurant employees.
A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered at the Connaught Place police station based on the complaint by Mr. Agarwal. DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the FIR mentions the name of Saravana Bhavan.
“We have lodged an FIR against the restaurant under IPC Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (Doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others). The case is under investigation,” Mr. Singhal added.
The officer said they have asked for CCTV footage from the restaurant as well as details of the cook, ingredients used to make sambar, and food licence information.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath