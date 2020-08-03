Delhi

Man finds dead lizard in bowl of sambar

Video uploaded on social media; FIR lodged against restaurant

A man who went to South Indian restaurant Saravana Bhavan in Connaught Place for dinner on Sunday evening allegedly found a dead lizard in the sambar that was served to him.

Complainant Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Fatehpuri, visited the restaurant in P Block with his friends.

Mr. Agarwal recorded the incident on his phone and raised the issue with restaurant staff.

Manager response

In a video uploaded on social media, he said the manager had reached out to them with the response that it would not happen in the future.

In a separate video, Mr. Agarwal showed the dead lizard in the sambar as well as the reaction of the restaurant employees.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered at the Connaught Place police station based on the complaint by Mr. Agarwal. DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the FIR mentions the name of Saravana Bhavan.

“We have lodged an FIR against the restaurant under IPC Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (Doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others). The case is under investigation,” Mr. Singhal added.

The officer said they have asked for CCTV footage from the restaurant as well as details of the cook, ingredients used to make sambar, and food licence information.

