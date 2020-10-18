Man cheats ex-colleague of over ₹1 lakh, arrested

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating his former colleague of over ₹1 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the Ministry of Finance, the police said on Saturday.

Additional DCP (South-East) Kumar Gyanesh said the accused, Gaurav Dutt, is from Brahampuri in Shahdara. The police said they received a complaint on Thursday from one Mukul Aggarwal, who told them that he first met the accused in 2015while working at a call centre. Mr. Aggarwal then lost touch after he left the job but reunited with Dutt in 2019. The accused told Mr. Aggarwal that he was working with the Ministry of Finance and can get him a job there too as an assistant. For this, the accused asked Mr. Aggarwal to pay ₹40,000. Mr. Aggarwal gave his documents to Dutt along with an advance of ₹10,000. Later, the accused started demanding more money and Mr. Aggarwal ended up paying ₹1,54,000 to Mr. Dutt, the police said.

“On Thursday, Dutt came to Mr. Aggarwal’s shop in Raghunath Market and demanded ₹3,000. He also told the victim that a few documents were pending. The victim and his father then realised that they were being cheated. They nabbed him and approached the police,” said. Dutt told the police that he had applied for a loan of ₹1,50,000 but could not pay it and hence committed the crime.