Man arrested for strangling wife to death

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife at their residence in Dwarka, the police said on Tuesday. The accused tried to make it look like a case of suicide.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Satish Kumar said that the accused has been identified as Jasbir Arya who allegedly strangulated his wife, Megha Arya, to death on October 2.

Jasbir allegedly told the police that his wife took his own life and made the crime scene also look like the same. However, the crime team inspected the spot. Subsequently, the police received the post-mortem report which stated that she died of asphyxiation. Jasbir was then arrested, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that his wife was undergoing treatment for fits at IHBAS in Shahdara for the last three-four years and he was tired of taking care of her.

“He said he wanted to get rid of her because she used to give his hard earned money to his parents. She also could not give birth to a child which was another reason for him,” Mr. Kumar said.

On October 2, when Ms. Megha was sleeping, he went to the room and thrashed her after which he strangulated her with a bedsheet to ensure she was dead, the police said, adding that the accused then placed her body in a way that it looked like she had taken her life.