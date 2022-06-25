Man arrested for murdering partner
A man has been arrested for murdering his 35-year-old partner in Dwarka, officials said on Friday.
The accused, Ajay, 26, told the police that he killed his partner as she kept threatening to implicate him in a false case if he did not meet her monetary demands.
The incident occurred on Wednesday and Ajay was arrested the next day.
