Delhi

Man arrested for murdering partner

A man has been arrested for murdering his 35-year-old partner in Dwarka, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Ajay, 26, told the police that he killed his partner as she kept threatening to implicate him in a false case if he did not meet her monetary demands.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and Ajay was arrested the next day.


