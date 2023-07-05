HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murder in north-east Delhi

July 05, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered. | Photo Credit: File Photo

: A man was arrested on charges of murdering a person in north-east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, the police said on Tuesday. The accused suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife, said a senior police officer.

Information was received at Mansarovar Park Police Station about an unknown person lying with stab injuries at Nathu Colony Chowk underpass, said a senior police officer. The person was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Investigation revealed that Heera, a resident of Ashok Nagar, stabbed the victim around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The accused revealed that he had suspected the victim had an illicit relationship with his wife.

Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the spot, including a broken beer bottle, the police said. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.