Man arrested for mowing down cyclist in south Delhi

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mowing down a person in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit from Gwal Pahri in Gurgaon, they said.

The victim, Akhilesh (30), was on cycle when the incident took place. He used to work as a manager in his relative’s furniture shop in Jaunapur village, an officer said.

On Saturday at 8.40 p.m., the police received information regarding an accident near Rosewood farm, Jonapur-Mandi road. When a team rushed to the spot, they saw Akhilesh lying injured on the road. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died during the treatment, the officer added.

During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV cameras and found a car present at the spot at the time of incident.

The vehicle was registered in the name of one Ramesh Kumar, who said a man named Rohit had driven his car last night. Kumar told the police that the car was with Rohit.

“The police then conducted raids at the residence of accused and apprehended him. Rohit said he has given the car at a showroom in Faridabad for repairing,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Thereafter, the car, which was damaged from the front side, was recovered from Faridabad, the DCP said.

Rohit runs a food stall in Gawal Parari border, the police added.