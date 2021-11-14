Man arrested for fleeing with employer’s ₹15 lakh

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with ₹15 lakh of his employer, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Mahto.

The police received a complaint on November 8 from a Civil Lines resident, Kushagra Aggarwal, who said he had asked his two employees — Vijay and Gaurav — to withdraw ₹30 lakh from his bank’s home branch in Chandni Chowk for business purpose.

The two withdrew the money and put ₹15 lakh each in two separate bags. When the two reached the employer’s house, Vijay asked Gaurav to wait outside the society as Mr. Aggarwal wasn’t picking up the call. “Vijay made an excuse to Gaurav and left the place only to decamp with the withdrawn cash of ₹15 lakh,” Mr. Kalsi said.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage and also activated informers. With the help of human intelligence, the accused was arrested from Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on November 10.

On sustained interrogation, the accused informed that he belongs to a very poor family and is father to three unmarried daughters. With a hope that such a huge sum may change his life, he committed the offence. The accused was planning to escape to Nepal to evade the police.