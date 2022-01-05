Man arrested for duping people in ponzi scheme

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday said that it has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly duping nearly 60 victims of more than a crore. The accused promised the victims good returns from a ponzi scheme but he and his accomplice fled with their money, officers said.

According to police, a case was registered on the complaint of Vimla Verma and several others who alleged that they were induced by the accused, Arun Kumar Shukla, and his accomplice Ambesh Tiwari to invest in a fraud Ponzi scheme in Ambesh Tiwari’s firm namely “Yune Enterprise” to get double the investment amount in 15 months.

Following this, the complainant and other victims invested around ₹1.5 crore into the scheme but after its due date of maturity, the accused did not return the amount to the complainants and went incommunicado.

While Shukla has been arrested, police are conducting raids to arrest Tiwari, police said.