Man arrested for dislodging Sai Baba idol

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after dislodging an idol of Sai Baba in a south Delhi temple, police said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the accused has been identified as Padam Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat. A video of the incident had surfaced on March 25 in which the man can be heard using objectionable words against Sai Baba.

On April 3, a complaint was lodged by Sai Baba devotees saying that their sentiments were hurt. A case was registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.) of the IPC. After interrogation, the accused was arrested, sources said.