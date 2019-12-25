Malvinder Singh arrested in another case

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh was arrested on Tuesday in another case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. (RFL), the police said. He is already in judicial custody in another case.
RFL alleged that Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh in connivance with the employees of Lakshmi Vilas Bank misappropriated two FDs of ₹400 crore and ₹350 crore made with the bank by the complainant company, the police said.
The investigation in the case, filed in September, revealed that the duo misappropriated the amount by availing loan from the bank against these FDs in RHC Holdings Pvt. Ltd. company they owned and further squaring off their abilities, according to the police. Malvinder and Shivinder systematically siphoned off and diverted public money in a clandestine manner for own benefit, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.