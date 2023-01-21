Maliwal staged incident to defame Delhi, says Sachdeva

January 21, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A day after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said she was molested and dragged by a drunk man in a car, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva accused her of staging the incident, in connivance with a media outlet, in order to defame the city. He said the accused, Harish Chandra is a “prominent AAP activist”.

“It is clear that AAP conspired to defame Delhi by portraying it as a city unsafe for women,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Ms. Maliwal dismissed the BJP chief’s claims. She said she had visited AIIMS in the early hours of Thursday, where the incident occurred, to inspect the state of women’s safety in the city at night. The DCW chief added that Delhi Police had swiftly attended to her complaint and arrested the accused within a few hours. Regarding the presence of a media outlet, Ms. Maliwal said the outlet was present to help the commission cover the issue of women’s safety.