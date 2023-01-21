HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maliwal staged incident to defame Delhi, says Sachdeva

January 21, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A day after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said she was molested and dragged by a drunk man in a car, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva accused her of staging the incident, in connivance with a media outlet, in order to defame the city. He said the accused, Harish Chandra is a “prominent AAP activist”.

“It is clear that AAP conspired to defame Delhi by portraying it as a city unsafe for women,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Ms. Maliwal dismissed the BJP chief’s claims. She said she had visited AIIMS in the early hours of Thursday, where the incident occurred, to inspect the state of women’s safety in the city at night. The DCW chief added that Delhi Police had swiftly attended to her complaint and arrested the accused within a few hours. Regarding the presence of a media outlet, Ms. Maliwal said the outlet was present to help the commission cover the issue of women’s safety.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.