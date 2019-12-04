Maliwal sits on hunger strike over rise in rape cases

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the increasing incidents of rape being reported from across the country. She was joined by several women protesters.

‘Implement the law now’

Ms. Maliwal said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction. She said she wants him to implement the law immediately and that the process to decide on mercy petitions should be time-bound.

“My demand to the Prime Minister is that we want capital punishment for the rapists of minor and major victims. The accused in the Hyderabad case must be hanged. Last year, I sat on protest and within 10 days, the government made a law that the rapists of minors will get capital punishment within six months, but this did not happen. I want Mr. Modi to implement the law now,” Ms. Maliwal said.

The DCW chief alleged that the police were not providing her permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The police were not allowing any provisions to pitch a tent to spend the night, she said.

The police said a letter was sent to DCW seeking details about the nature of the protest, mode of transport, microphone arrangements and the number of protesters expected with a copy of an undertaking to be filled according to Supreme Court guidelines, which were still awaited.

Ms. Maliwal said, “The police are not supporting us. We do not have any tent here and it will be difficult for us to spend the night. I want to tell them that we are protesting so that your force will get 66,000 new officers. I am not a criminal, I want your support and I appeal to the countrymen that they should come out in large numbers to support us,” Maliwal added. The police said they had requested her to vacate the Jantar Mantar premises, citing a standing order that prohibits protests at the venue after 5 p.m. and offered to provide an alternate venue.

“We are telling them that there are certain guidelines for the protest at Jantar Mantar. The agitators are allowed to protest till 5 p.m.,”said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO and DCP (Central).

(With PTI inputs)