Make sure waste from slaughterhouses does not end up in landfills: DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other departments to ensure that organic waste from slaughterhouses and fish markets does not end up in the landfills.

“Fresh waste not to be disposed of at the dumpsite where bio-remediation is being undertaken. Organic waste from the slaughterhouse, fish market, etc., industrial waste not to be disposed at the dumpsite,” a letter by the DPCC read.

The DPCC also urged the MCD and other agencies to ensure that industrial, electronic waste, including lithium batteries, is not dumped at landfill sites.

The measures are being taken to prevent fires at the landfills. “Waste that is being unloaded at the site should be examined visually for potential fire sources,” the letter said.

The DPCC has also directed to installation of methane gas detectors at the dumpsites so that areas with high methane concentration can be identified and preventive action be taken.

An MCD official said that the DPCC order is yet to be received.