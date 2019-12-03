Make HRD committee report public: JNUTA

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Monday protested outside the Human Resource Development Ministry demanding that the report prepared by the three-member high-power committee set up by the Ministry to bring back normalcy at the university be made public.

The JNUTA had sought an appointment with the Minister but did not receive any date and had then called for a march to demand a meeting.

The JNUTA said that it was disappointed at the refusal of the MHRD to even meet a delegation of the JNUTA after a large number of teachers marched under the JNUTA’s banner in the ‘MHRD Jawab Do March’.

“It is a deliberate decision to avoid answering the questions the delegation was going to raise and which had been submitted in the form of a memorandum earlier. The response, or lack of it, of the MHRD stands out in interesting contrast with that of the Delhi police, which had made a massive arrangement to ‘greet’ the peaceful march of teachers,” the JNUTA said.

“If the MHRD had accepted by constituting the three-member high-power committee (HPC) that restoration of normalcy in JNU through a process of dialogue was necessary and that the JNU V-C was incapable of doing that on his own, why has the process not been carried to its logical conclusion despite its objective remaining unfulfilled?” the teachers’ body said.

It also questioned if the formation of the HPC was only a diversionary tactic and not a genuine attempt at resolving the crisis if its report and action on that basis are being held back despite a week having passed since it was ready.