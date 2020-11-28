Delhi

Majority of protesters refuse to enter Capital

Even after Delhi Police allowed the entry of farmers protesting at Delhi-Haryana borders, a majority of them refused to move to Nirankari Ground in Burari. Only 200 protesters have moved to the protest site and others remained at the borders. Delhi Police have deployed security personnel at borders and at the protest site. Liquor shops located around border areas have been shut till further orders. Delhi government have made other arrangements like tents, washrooms and water facility at the protest site.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 12:54:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/majority-of-protesters-refuse-to-enter-capital/article33196883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY