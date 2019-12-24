Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela

A major fire broke out in a shoe factory in Outer North Delhi’s Narela in the early hours of Tuesday. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

A fire department official said that the call regarding the fire in Narela Industrial Area was received at 4.52 a.m. after which 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service. The fire-fighting operation was under way, he said.

According to the fire department, three firemen sustained minor injuries and were given first aid after which they were back on the job.