Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela

A major fire broke out in a shoe factory in Outer North Delhi’s Narela in the early hours of Tuesday. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
A fire department official said that the call regarding the fire in Narela Industrial Area was received at 4.52 a.m. after which 22 fire tenders have been pressed into service. The fire-fighting operation was under way, he said.
According to the fire department, three firemen sustained minor injuries and were given first aid after which they were back on the job.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.