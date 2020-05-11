A major fire broke out at a cardboard factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The fire erupted around 7.55 a.m. in Bawana’s DSIDC area. No casualty has been reported in the incident, the police said. DFS said that around 20 fire engines were sent to the location and the fire was completely doused by 2 p.m.
Major fire breaks out at cardboard factory
