Madhu Vihar murder case solved, 1 held

A 27-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 59-year-old insurance employee in Madhu Vihar has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the accused identified as Mazhar was arrested along with his brother-in-law Kamrul from New Usmanpur by a team from Narela Industrial Area Police Station. Mazhar was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2015 case registered in Narela.

During interrogation, it was found that Mazhar and another associate were involved in the murder of Usha Gupta, who worked as an assistant manager at New India Insurance Company. She was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while waiting outside a temple for her husband Kailash Gupta on September 21 last year.