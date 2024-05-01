GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LS poll: BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, AAP’s Sahi Ram Pehelwan file nomination papers on Day 2

May 01, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) South Delhi candidate Sahi Ram Pehelwan on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, over 30 candidates filed their papers on the second day of nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, where voting is slated for May 25, in the sixth phase of the general election.

The last day for filing papers is May 6, and the nominations can be withdrawn by May 9. The papers will be scrutinised on May 7. 

Before filing her nomination papers, Ms. Swaraj took part in a havan. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were among those who accompanied her to the District Magistrate’s office.

Ms. Bansuri, daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, in her affidavit declared assets totalling over ₹19 crore, including ₹11.27 crore in movable assets and over ₹8 crore in immovable assets, in her election affidavit.

Mr. Pehelwan, who is the first among the INDIA bloc candidates to file his nomination, started his day with a visit to a temple.

He embarked on an 8-km “Ashirwad Yatra” that culminated at the District Magistrate’s office in Mehrauli.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi accompanied him, along with party MLAs and supporters. According to his affidavit, AAP’s South Delhi candidate owns movable assets worth ₹34.80 lakh and ₹1.04 crore in immovable assets.

Delhi / General Elections 2024

