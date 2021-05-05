Low oxygen supply and stock continue to cripple hospitals

Supply system must be streamlined, backup required: doctors

At least three hospitals raised alarms over low oxygen stock on Tuesday while other hospitals too are facing difficulties in getting enough oxygen.

Triton Hospital, which has about 10 babies in the NICU, said at 9.30 a.m. they only have one backup oxygen cylinder left.

“We have 10-12 babies in the NICU and almost all of them require oxygen. Currently, we have only one backup cylinder left, apart from the one connected to the central oxygen system. For the past one week, every day has been like this and we have to send SOS to get oxygen,” said Dr. Deepali Gupta.

The hospital later got three type D cylinders from the government, but they were unable to fill their cylinders. “Right now we have oxygen to last till around 12.30 a.m. We are yet to get more cylinders and we are in touch with the authorities. But we are really hoping that the system of oxygen supply gets streamlined soon,” said Ritu Gupta, a hospital official, said at 8.30 p.m.

The oxygen stock of Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital will last only till 11 p.m. on Tuesday, as per the hospital.

“We have about 80-100 patients including 18 newborns, of which four are on ventilator and need constant oxygen supply. They won’t survive without oxygen. Our stock will last only for another hour and we are in touch with the Delhi government for oxygen,” said Dinesh Vashist, vice president (operations) of the hospital.

Fortunately, the hospital received oxygen supply after 11.30.

The city has received a slightly better oxygen supply on Tuesday, compared to Monday, said the Delhi government spokesperson.

“Most hospitals are running on a minimum of two hours and a maximum of eight hours of oxygen. But none of the hospitals have backup oxygen stock for 2-3 days, which is actually required,” the spokesperson said.

Unceasing troubles

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) raised an alarm that the lives of 160 COVID-19 patients were at risk.

“Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, with 160 Covid19 patients and all requiring 24*7 oxygen support, are left with another 25 mts of Liquid Medical Gas. Immediate help is being requested. Please help us at the earliest as lives of 160 patients is at stake [sic],” the hospital said in a tweet.

The hospital later got the oxygen supply at 2 a.m., but by Tuesday evening they were still struggling.

“In the morning, around 9 a.m., we received another oxygen supply, which will finish by 12 in the night. Till now we haven’t received any supply. It’s a daily struggle to get oxygen,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Other hospitals are also facing difficulties but said the condition is slightly better. “We are also facing difficulties and the oxygen supply is not smooth. Sometimes we have to reduce admissions in our hospitals,” an official of Max Healthcare said.

At the same time, an oxygen plant donated by France has been installed at the COVID Care Centre in CWG Village, due to which more people were taken in. The current occupancy of patients at the CCC is 175 and the govt. is waiting for more oxygen supply to increase it to 500 beds.