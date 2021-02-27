LoP, Tiwari, other senior BJP leaders take out roadshows

As part of a show of strength for next year’s civic elections in the Capital, the BJP’s senior leadership on Friday took out roadshows in support of the party’s candidates contesting in the upcoming bypolls.
BJP national general-secretary Bhupendra Yadav, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri threw their weight behind the candidates for the five wards.
“In the past six years, the Kejriwal government’s way of functioning has stalled developmental activities in the city. The people will give him and his party a befitting reply,” Mr. Yadav said.
Mr. Gupta, while leading a padayatra in support of party candidate Siyaram Kanojia, asserted that they would win all five wards by huge margins.
“Of these five, four wards had AAP councilors, who are now MLAs, but in spite of this, there has been no development in these areas and power, water supply, roads, sewers are simply missing,” he alleged.
Mr. Bidhuri said AAP MLAs and councillors had made most of the city a garbage bin.
“People are forced to drink impure water. It is time to elect those who know the areas’ issues,” he added.
