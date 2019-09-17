‘Look into plea against illegal encroachments’

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to look into a plea that sought directions against illegal encroachments and unregulated markets in Samalkha Extension near Kapashera here.

A Bench headed by NGT chief, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed the Chief Secretary to monitor the action taken by the relevant authority and furnish a report on the same within one month.

The directions came when the green panel took note of a report filed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation which stated that the Department of Floods Control of the Delhi government is required to take action in the unauthorised colony.

“Since illegalities are admitted but responsibility is disowned on the ground that another department is responsible, this aspect needs to be looked into by the Delhi Chief Secretary,” the Bench said.

The civic body informed the Bench that an inspection of the said area was carried out and it was found that the markets are located on private land due to which the SDMC was unable to take action in the matter.

A status report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had stated that even though some steps had been taken, it was not clear if effective steps were taken on the ground.

The green panel passed the order while hearing a plea filed by petitioner Narendra Vats who claimed that illegal encroachments and unregulated markets had come up in Samalkha Extension.